* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil improved further due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags : 75,000-76,000 versus 65,000-66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 760-1,010 4,000 770-0,990
Gondal 6,500 865-1,015 6,000 858-1,004
Jasdan 1,000 830-984 1,000 845-982
Jamnagar 2,500 825-985 2,000 812-990
Junagadh 4,500 850-1,010 4,000 815-1,024
Keshod 1,500 864-986 1,000 845-980
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,010 827-990 760-915 770-930
(auction price)
Market delivery 975-980 975-980 955-960 955-960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 990-991 990-991 970-971 970-971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 1,050-1,234 1,080-1,240
Sesame (Black) 125 1,300-1,960 1,300-1,975
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,275 657-707 658-707
Rapeseeds 250 615-667 630-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,165 1,775 1,775
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,255-1,260
Palm oil 965-970 965-970
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed