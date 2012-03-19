* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags : 75,000-76,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 760-1,010 4,000 770-0,990 Gondal 6,500 865-1,015 6,000 858-1,004 Jasdan 1,000 830-984 1,000 845-982 Jamnagar 2,500 825-985 2,000 812-990 Junagadh 4,500 850-1,010 4,000 815-1,024 Keshod 1,500 864-986 1,000 845-980 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,010 827-990 760-915 770-930 (auction price) Market delivery 975-980 975-980 955-960 955-960 (traders price) Plant delivery 990-991 990-991 970-971 970-971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,050-1,234 1,080-1,240 Sesame (Black) 125 1,300-1,960 1,300-1,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,275 657-707 658-707 Rapeseeds 250 615-667 630-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,165 1,775 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,255-1,260 Palm oil 965-970 965-970 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed