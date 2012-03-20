* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 75,000-76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 765-996 3,500 760-1,010
Gondal 5,500 850-1,022 6,500 865-1,015
Jasdan 1,000 811-978 1,000 830-984
Jamnagar 1,500 800-990 2,500 825-985
Junagadh 3,000 825-976 4,500 850-1,010
Keshod 1,500 813-960 1,500 864-986
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 830-996 825-1,010 765-927 760-915
(auction price)
Market delivery 975-980 975-980 955-960 955-960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 990-991 990-991 970-971 970-971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 280 1,075-1,230 1,050-1,234
Sesame (Black) 65 1,325-1,975 1,300-1,960
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,150 636-685 657-707
Rapeseeds 200 645-685 615-667
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,155 1,155 1,765 1,765
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 636 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 658 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 975-980 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed