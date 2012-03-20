* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down further due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 830-996 825-1,010 765-927 760-915
(Auction price)
Market delivery 975-980 975-980 955-960 955-960
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 990-991 990-991 970-971 970-971
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,155 1,155 1,765 1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 630 636 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 652 658 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 750 760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,265-1,270
Palm olein 975-980 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,100-21,200 21,000-21,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed