* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down further due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 830-996 825-1,010 765-927 760-915 (Auction price) Market delivery 975-980 975-980 955-960 955-960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 990-991 990-991 970-971 970-971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,155 1,155 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 636 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 658 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 750 760 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 975-980 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,100-21,200 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed