* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 762-1,016 4,500 765-0,996
Gondal 4,000 810-1,007 5,500 850-1,022
Jasdan 1,000 800-950 1,000 811-978
Jamnagar 1,000 803-964 1,500 800-990
Junagadh 2,500 817-0,960 3,000 825-0,976
Keshod 1,000 800-934 1,500 813-960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 828-1,016 830-0,996 762-925 765-927
(auction price)
Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 225 1,030-1,229 1,075-1,230
Sesame (Black) 25 1,310-1,960 1,325-1,975
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,150 636-0,690 636-0,685
Rapeseeds 150 680-711 645-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,155 1,775 1,765
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil label tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290
Palm oil 975-980 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed