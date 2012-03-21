* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 762-1,016 4,500 765-0,996 Gondal 4,000 810-1,007 5,500 850-1,022 Jasdan 1,000 800-950 1,000 811-978 Jamnagar 1,000 803-964 1,500 800-990 Junagadh 2,500 817-0,960 3,000 825-0,976 Keshod 1,000 800-934 1,500 813-960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 828-1,016 830-0,996 762-925 765-927 (auction price) Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960 (traders price) Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 1,030-1,229 1,075-1,230 Sesame (Black) 25 1,310-1,960 1,325-1,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 636-0,690 636-0,685 Rapeseeds 150 680-711 645-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,155 1,775 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Palm oil 975-980 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed