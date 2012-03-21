* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 828-1,016 830-0,996 762-925 765-927 (Auction price) Market delivery 975-980 975-980 955-960 955-960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 990-991 990-991 970-971 970-971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,155 1,770 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 659 652 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Palm olein 975-980 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,100-21,200 21,100-21,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed