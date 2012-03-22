* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 85,000-86,000 versus 80,000-81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 770-1,032 3,500 762-1,016
Gondal 3,500 813-993 4,000 810-1,007
Jasdan 500 807-955 1,000 800-950
Jamnagar 1,000 815-961 1,000 803-964
Junagadh 2,000 800-964 2,500 817-960
Keshod 1,000 780-935 1,000 800-934
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,032 828-1,016 770-927 762-925
(auction price)
Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 250 1,070-1,225 1,030-1,229
Sesame (Black) 100 1,350-1,955 1,310-1,960
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,220 635-682 636-690
Rapeseeds 200 700-740 680-711
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,160 1,780 1,770
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 637 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 659 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil label tin 1,920-1,925 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 975-980 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed