* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 85,000-86,000 versus 80,000-81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 770-1,032 3,500 762-1,016 Gondal 3,500 813-993 4,000 810-1,007 Jasdan 500 807-955 1,000 800-950 Jamnagar 1,000 815-961 1,000 803-964 Junagadh 2,000 800-964 2,500 817-960 Keshod 1,000 780-935 1,000 800-934 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,032 828-1,016 770-927 762-925 (auction price) Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960 (traders price) Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 250 1,070-1,225 1,030-1,229 Sesame (Black) 100 1,350-1,955 1,310-1,960 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,220 635-682 636-690 Rapeseeds 200 700-740 680-711 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,160 1,780 1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 659 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,910-1,915 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,920-1,925 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 975-980 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed