* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 825-1,032 828-1,016 770-927 762-925
(Auction price)
Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,160 1,785 1,770
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 637 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 662 659 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,925-1,930 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 975-980 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,100-21,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted