* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 825-1,032 828-1,016 770-927 762-925 (Auction price) Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,160 1,785 1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 637 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 659 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,925-1,930 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 975-980 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,100-21,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted