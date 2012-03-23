* Groundnut oil prices increased further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,088 825-1,032 800-945 770-927 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 975-980 985-990 955-960 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 990-991 1,000-1,001 970-971 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,170 1,810 1,785 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,860 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 672 662 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,945-1,950 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,955-1,960 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,975-1,980 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,980 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 980-985 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed