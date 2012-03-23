* Groundnut oil prices increased further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,088 825-1,032 800-945 770-927
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 975-980 985-990 955-960
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 990-991 1,000-1,001 970-971
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,170 1,810 1,785
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,860 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 650 640 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 672 662 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,945-1,950 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,955-1,960 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,975-1,980 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,980 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 980-985 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed