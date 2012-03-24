* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to continued demand from retail users.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,80,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 811-1,121 3,000 800-1,088
Gondal 2,500 823-1,050 3,000 815-0,992
Jasdan 500 800-969 500 780-961
Jamnagar 1,500 840-1,009 1,000 800-982
Junagadh 3,000 872-1,038 2,000 771-0,999
Keshod 1,000 815-950 --,500 760-938
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 925-1,121 900-1,088 811-950 800-945
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 750 1,050-1,221 1,070-1,221
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 225 625-0,674 636-0,682
Rapeseeds 50 656-714 680-723
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,205 1,190 1,830 1,810
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,860
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 653 650 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,955-1,960
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,980
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 990-995 980-985
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed