* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to continued demand from retail users. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,80,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 811-1,121 3,000 800-1,088 Gondal 2,500 823-1,050 3,000 815-0,992 Jasdan 500 800-969 500 780-961 Jamnagar 1,500 840-1,009 1,000 800-982 Junagadh 3,000 872-1,038 2,000 771-0,999 Keshod 1,000 815-950 --,500 760-938 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 925-1,121 900-1,088 811-950 800-945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 750 1,050-1,221 1,070-1,221 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 225 625-0,674 636-0,682 Rapeseeds 50 656-714 680-723 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,190 1,830 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 653 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 990-995 980-985 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed