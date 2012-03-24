1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil continued to rise due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 925-1,121 900-1,088 811-950 800-945 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,190 1,835 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 654 650 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 676 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,975-1,980 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 985-990 980-985 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to continued demand from retail users. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,80,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 811-1,121 3,000 800-1,088 Gondal 2,500 823-1,050 3,000 815-0,992 Jasdan 500 800-969 500 780-961 Jamnagar 1,500 840-1,009 1,000 800-982 Junagadh 3,000 872-1,038 2,000 771-0,999 Keshod 1,000 815-950 --,500 760-938 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 925-1,121 900-1,088 811-950 800-945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 750 1,050-1,221 1,070-1,221 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 225 625-0,674 636-0,682 Rapeseeds 50 656-714 680-723 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,190 1,830 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,860 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 653 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,980 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 990-995 980-985 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315