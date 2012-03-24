1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil continued to rise due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 925-1,121 900-1,088 811-950 800-945
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,190 1,835 1,810
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,880 1,860
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 654 650 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 676 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,975-1,980 1,955-1,960
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,000 1,980
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 985-990 980-985
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
