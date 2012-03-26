* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up further due to thin supply.
* Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain
closed on account of financial year ending holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 5,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:85,000-86,000 versus 80,000-81,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 1,000 811-1,121
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 823-1,050
Jasdan 000 ----000 500 800-969
Jamnagar 1,000 900-1,037 1,500 840-1,009
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 872-1,038
Keshod 1,500 823-998 1,000 815-950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----0,000 925-1,121 ----000 811-950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,050-1,221
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 625-0,674
Rapeseeds --- ----000 656-714
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,210 1,855 1,835
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 654 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 676 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil label tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 995-1,000 985-990
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed