* Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery ---- 925-1,121 ---- 811-950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,210 1,850 1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,900 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 654 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 676 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 720 730 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 730 740 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 995-1,000 985-990
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed