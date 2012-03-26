* Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ---- 925-1,121 ---- 811-950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,210 1,850 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,900 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 654 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 676 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 720 730 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 730 740 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,995-2,000 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 995-1,000 985-990 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed