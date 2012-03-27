1. Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,121 000-000 811-950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,870 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,900 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 680 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,720 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 995-1,000 995-1,000 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. 