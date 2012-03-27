1. Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 925-1,121 000-000 811-950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,870 1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,900
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 680 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,720 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 995-1,000 995-1,000
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain
closed on account of financial year ending holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 5,000 versus 5,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:65,000-66,000 versus 85,000-86,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 1,000 811-1,121
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 823-1,050
Jasdan 000 ----000 500 800-969
Jamnagar 1,500 908-1,050 1,000 900-1,037
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 872-1,038
Keshod 1,000 846-995 1,500 823-998
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----0,000 925-1,121 ----000 811-950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,050-1,221
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 625-0,674
Rapeseeds --- ----000 656-714
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,225 1,855 1,850
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,900
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 680 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 710 720 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 720 730 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil label tin 2,000-2,005 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 995-1,000 995-1,000
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed