* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
* Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain
closed on account of financial year ending holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 05,000 versus 05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 1,000 811-1,121
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 823-1,050
Jasdan 000 ----000 500 800-969
Jamnagar 1,000 937-1,045 1,500 908-1,050
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 872-1,038
Keshod 1,000 874-1,009 1,000 846-995
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----0,000 925-1,121 ----000 811-950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,050-1,221
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 625-0,674
Rapeseeds --- ----000 656-714
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,235 1,875 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 680 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 695 705 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 705 715 1,160-1,165 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 995-1,000
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed