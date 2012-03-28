* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. * Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 05,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 1,000 811-1,121 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 823-1,050 Jasdan 000 ----000 500 800-969 Jamnagar 1,000 937-1,045 1,500 908-1,050 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 872-1,038 Keshod 1,000 874-1,009 1,000 846-995 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----0,000 925-1,121 ----000 811-950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,050-1,221 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,360-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 625-0,674 Rapeseeds --- ----000 656-714 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,235 1,875 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 680 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 695 705 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 705 715 1,160-1,165 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 995-1,000 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed