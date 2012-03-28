* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----0,000 925-1,121 ----000 811-950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 677 680 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 700 705 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 710 715 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed