* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 925-1,121 811-950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 700 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 710 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed