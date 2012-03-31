* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 05,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 811-1,121 Gondal 2,500 823-1,050 Jasdan 500 800-969 Jamnagar 1,000 925-1,027 1,000 921-1,050 Junagadh 3,000 872-1,038 Keshod 1,000 905-1,002 1,000 918-1,016 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 925-1,121 811-950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,050-1,221 Sesame (Black) --- 1,360-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 625-674 Rapeseeds 656-714 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 682 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 700 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 710 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed