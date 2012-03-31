* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Groundnut arrivals were low as most market yards of Saurashtra remain
closed on account of financial year ending holidays.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 05,000 versus 05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 811-1,121
Gondal 2,500 823-1,050
Jasdan 500 800-969
Jamnagar 1,000 925-1,027 1,000 921-1,050
Junagadh 3,000 872-1,038
Keshod 1,000 905-1,002 1,000 918-1,016
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 925-1,121 811-950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,050-1,221
Sesame (Black) --- 1,360-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 625-674
Rapeseeds 656-714
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 660 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 682 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 700 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 710 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed