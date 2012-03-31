* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----0,000 925-1,121 ----000 811-950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,235 1,885 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 666 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 688 682 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 700 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 710 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed