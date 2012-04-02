(RAJKOT-OILSEED/COMPLEX/) * Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil continued to rise due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up further due to thin supply. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,025 925-1,121 850-925 811-950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,885 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 677 666 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 699 688 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 705 700 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 715 710 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed