* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to short supply.
* Sesame oil increased due to firm trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 75,000-76,000 versus 75,000-76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 900-1,049 3,500 850-1,025
Gondal 3,000 870-1,015 4,000 824-1,009
Jasdan 1,000 864-980 1,000 810-974
Jamnagar 2,000 915-1,027 1,500 903-1,000
Junagadh 4,000 900-979 3,000 875-977
Keshod 1,500 876-968 1,000 860-950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,049 900-1,025 900-981 850-925
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,240-1,320 1,250-1,300
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,150-1,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,350 630-660 622-664
Rapeseeds 200 650-700 665-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,255 1,245 1,900 1,885
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 677 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 702 699 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,200 1,160 1,850-1,860 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 1,950-1,965 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed