* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. * Sesame oil increased due to firm trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 75,000-76,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 900-1,049 3,500 850-1,025 Gondal 3,000 870-1,015 4,000 824-1,009 Jasdan 1,000 864-980 1,000 810-974 Jamnagar 2,000 915-1,027 1,500 903-1,000 Junagadh 4,000 900-979 3,000 875-977 Keshod 1,500 876-968 1,000 860-950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,049 900-1,025 900-981 850-925 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,240-1,320 1,250-1,300 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,150-1,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 630-660 622-664 Rapeseeds 200 650-700 665-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,245 1,900 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 702 699 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,200 1,160 1,850-1,860 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 1,950-1,965 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed