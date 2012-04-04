* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 75,000-76,000 versus 75,000-76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 900-1,081 2,000 900-1,049
Gondal 3,500 877-1,040 3,000 870-1,015
Jasdan 500 850-985 1,000 864-980
Jamnagar 1,000 932-1,035 2,000 915-1,027
Junagadh 2,000 910-1,002 4,000 900-979
Keshod 1,000 860-990 1,500 876-968
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 965-1,081 960-1,049 900-975 900-981
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 565 1,235-1,316 1,240-1,320
Sesame (Black) 29 1,495-1,996 1,150-1,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,350 640-670 630-660
Rapeseeds 350 645-695 650-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 674 677 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 699 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed