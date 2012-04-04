* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 75,000-76,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 900-1,081 2,000 900-1,049 Gondal 3,500 877-1,040 3,000 870-1,015 Jasdan 500 850-985 1,000 864-980 Jamnagar 1,000 932-1,035 2,000 915-1,027 Junagadh 2,000 910-1,002 4,000 900-979 Keshod 1,000 860-990 1,500 876-968 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 965-1,081 960-1,049 900-975 900-981 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 565 1,235-1,316 1,240-1,320 Sesame (Black) 29 1,495-1,996 1,150-1,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 640-670 630-660 Rapeseeds 350 645-695 650-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 674 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 699 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed