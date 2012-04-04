* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 965-1,081 960-1,049 900-975 900-981
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,030-1,031 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 674 677 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 696 699 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860
Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed