* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 965-1,081 960-1,049 900-975 900-981 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,030-1,031 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 674 677 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 696 699 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed