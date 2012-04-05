* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 75,000-76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 2,000 900-1,081
Gondal 3,000 900-1,045 3,500 877-1,040
Jasdan 500 890-986 500 850-985
Jamnagar 1,500 925-1,010 1,000 932-1,035
Junagadh 3,000 894-1,008 2,000 910-1,002
Keshod 1,000 875-987 1,000 860-990
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----0,000 965-1,081 ----000 900-975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,150-1,300 1,235-1,316
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,495-1,996
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 630-682 640-670
Rapeseeds 100 650-695 645-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,260 1,910 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 671 674 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 696 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860
Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed