* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 2,000 900-1,081 Gondal 3,000 900-1,045 3,500 877-1,040 Jasdan 500 890-986 500 850-985 Jamnagar 1,500 925-1,010 1,000 932-1,035 Junagadh 3,000 894-1,008 2,000 910-1,002 Keshod 1,000 875-987 1,000 860-990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----0,000 965-1,081 ----000 900-975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,150-1,300 1,235-1,316 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,495-1,996 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 630-682 640-670 Rapeseeds 100 650-695 645-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,260 1,910 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 671 674 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 696 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed