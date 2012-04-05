* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
* Cottonseed oil dropped further due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery ----0,000 965-1,081 ----000 900-975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,260 1,910 1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 674 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 692 699 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,200 1,200 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860
Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Sesame oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed