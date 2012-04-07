* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 2,000 900-1,081
Gondal 4,500 889-1,022 3,000 900-1,045
Jasdan 500 904-990 500 890-986
Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,011 2,500 900-1,024
Junagadh 3,000 875-1,034 3,000 880-1,015
Keshod 1,000 870-1,000 1,000 850-0,985
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----0,000 965-1,081 ----000 900-975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,150-1,300
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,495-1,996
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 630-0,682
Rapeseeds --- ----000 650-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,270 1,900 1,910
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 672 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 694 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed