* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 2,000 900-1,081 Gondal 4,500 889-1,022 3,000 900-1,045 Jasdan 500 904-990 500 890-986 Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,011 2,500 900-1,024 Junagadh 3,000 875-1,034 3,000 880-1,015 Keshod 1,000 870-1,000 1,000 850-0,985 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----0,000 965-1,081 ----000 900-975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,150-1,300 Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,495-1,996 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 630-0,682 Rapeseeds --- ----000 650-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,270 1,900 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 672 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 694 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed