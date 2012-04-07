1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 965-1,081 000-000 900-975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,270 1,900 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 674 672 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 696 694 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 2,000 900-1,081 Gondal 4,500 889-1,022 3,000 900-1,045 Jasdan 500 904-990 500 890-986 Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,011 2,500 900-1,024 Junagadh 3,000 875-1,034 3,000 880-1,015 Keshod 1,000 870-1,000 1,000 850-0,985 Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 672 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 694 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. 