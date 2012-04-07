1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 965-1,081 000-000 900-975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,270 1,900 1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 674 672 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 696 694 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
Today's Arrivals;
