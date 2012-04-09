* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil eased due to restricted demand from exporters. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 905-1,037 2,000 900-1,081 Gondal 5,000 918-1,050 4,500 889-1,022 Jasdan 500 915-999 500 904-990 Jamnagar 1,500 921-1,035 2,000 903-1,011 Junagadh 3,500 909-1,040 3,000 875-1,034 Keshod 1,000 925-1,016 1,000 870-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 968-1,037 965-1,081 905-975 900-975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 700 1,260-1,360 1,150-1,300 Sesame (Black) 60 1,400-2,000 1,495-1,996 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 6,000 640-665 630-682 Rapeseeds 500 650-680 650-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 677 674 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 699 696 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 705 720 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 715 730 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed