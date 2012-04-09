* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil eased due to restricted demand from exporters.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 905-1,037 2,000 900-1,081
Gondal 5,000 918-1,050 4,500 889-1,022
Jasdan 500 915-999 500 904-990
Jamnagar 1,500 921-1,035 2,000 903-1,011
Junagadh 3,500 909-1,040 3,000 875-1,034
Keshod 1,000 925-1,016 1,000 870-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 968-1,037 965-1,081 905-975 900-975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 700 1,260-1,360 1,150-1,300
Sesame (Black) 60 1,400-2,000 1,495-1,996
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 6,000 640-665 630-682
Rapeseeds 500 650-680 650-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 677 674 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 699 696 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880
Castor oil commercial 705 720 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 715 730 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed