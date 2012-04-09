* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 968-1,037 965-1,081 905-975 900-975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 674 674 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 696 696 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880
Castor oil commercial 705 720 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 715 730 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed