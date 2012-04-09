* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 968-1,037 965-1,081 905-975 900-975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,260 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 674 674 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 696 696 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,210 1,210 1,870-1,880 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 705 720 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 715 730 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed