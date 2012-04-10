* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 935-1,029 3,500 905-1,037
Gondal 4,500 934-1,045 5,000 918-1,050
Jasdan 500 923-980 500 915-999
Jamnagar 2,000 925-1,019 1,500 921-1,035
Junagadh 4,000 919-1,046 3,500 909-1,040
Keshod 1,000 933-1,035 1,000 925-1,016
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 946-1,029 968-1,037 935-971 905-975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 710 1,265-1,355 1,260-1,360
Sesame (Black) 30 1,500-2,100 1,400-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,400 625-660 640-665
Rapeseeds 250 635-681 650-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,260 1,885 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 674 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 696 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,220 1,210 1,880-1,890 1,870-1,880
Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed