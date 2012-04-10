* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 935-1,029 3,500 905-1,037 Gondal 4,500 934-1,045 5,000 918-1,050 Jasdan 500 923-980 500 915-999 Jamnagar 2,000 925-1,019 1,500 921-1,035 Junagadh 4,000 919-1,046 3,500 909-1,040 Keshod 1,000 933-1,035 1,000 925-1,016 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 946-1,029 968-1,037 935-971 905-975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 710 1,265-1,355 1,260-1,360 Sesame (Black) 30 1,500-2,100 1,400-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 625-660 640-665 Rapeseeds 250 635-681 650-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,260 1,885 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 674 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 696 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,220 1,210 1,880-1,890 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed