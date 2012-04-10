* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 946-1,029 968-1,037 935-971 905-975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,260 1,885 1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 671 674 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 693 696 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,220 1,210 1,880-1,890 1,870-1,880
Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,500-23,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed