* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 946-1,029 968-1,037 935-971 905-975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,260 1,885 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 671 674 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 696 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,220 1,210 1,880-1,890 1,870-1,880 Castor oil commercial 710 705 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 720 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,500-23,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed