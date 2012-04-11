1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 946-1,029 000-000 935-971
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,880 1,885
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 671 671 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,220 1,220 1,880-1,890 1,880-1,890
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,980-1,985
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 3,500 935-1,029
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 4,500 934-1,045
Jasdan 1,000 925-1,004 500 923-980
Jamnagar 2,000 940-1,022 2,000 925-1,019
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 919-1,046
Keshod 1,000 950-1,017 1,000 933-1,035
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----0,000 946-1,029 ----000 935-971
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 600 1,275-1,385 1,265-1,355
Sesame (Black) 37 1,500-2,080 1,500-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,000 618-0,662 625-0,660
Rapeseeds 200 645-700 635-681
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,880 1,885
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 669 671 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 691 693 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,220 1,220 1,880-1,890 1,880-1,890
Castor oil commercial 720 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 730 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,980-1,985
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
