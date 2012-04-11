1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 946-1,029 000-000 935-971 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,880 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 671 671 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,220 1,220 1,880-1,890 1,880-1,890 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,980-1,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----0,000 3,500 935-1,029 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 4,500 934-1,045 Jasdan 1,000 925-1,004 500 923-980 Jamnagar 2,000 940-1,022 2,000 925-1,019 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 919-1,046 Keshod 1,000 950-1,017 1,000 933-1,035 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 600 1,275-1,385 1,265-1,355 Sesame (Black) 37 1,500-2,080 1,500-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,000 618-0,662 625-0,660 Rapeseeds 200 645-700 635-681 Cottonseed oil whitewash 669 671 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 691 693 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,220 1,220 1,880-1,890 1,880-1,890 Castor oil commercial 720 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 730 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 1,980-1,985 1,980-1,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed