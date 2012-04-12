* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery ----0,000 946-1,029 ----000 935-971
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,880 1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 671 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 693 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,240 1,220 1,910-1,920 1,880-1,890
Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,010-2,015 1,980-1,985
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed