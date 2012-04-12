* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----0,000 946-1,029 ----000 935-971 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,880 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 671 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 693 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,240 1,220 1,910-1,920 1,880-1,890 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,010-2,015 1,980-1,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed