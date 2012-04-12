* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 000-0,000 03,500 935-1,029 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,500 934-1,045 Jasdan 0,500 898-0,987 1,000 925-1,004 Jamnagar 02,000 900-1,001 02,000 940-1,022 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 919-1,046 Keshod 01,000 902-0,974 01,000 950-1,017 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 946-1,029 000-000 935-971 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,540 1,250-1,330 1,275-1,385 Sesame (Black) 005 1,700-2,050 1,500-2,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,150 0,616-0,655 0,618-0,662 Rapeseeds 250 645-685 645-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,875 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 671 671 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,240 1,220 1,910-1,920 1,880-1,890 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,010-2,005 1,980-1,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed