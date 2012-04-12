* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 000-0,000 03,500 935-1,029
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,500 934-1,045
Jasdan 0,500 898-0,987 1,000 925-1,004
Jamnagar 02,000 900-1,001 02,000 940-1,022
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 919-1,046
Keshod 01,000 902-0,974 01,000 950-1,017
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 946-1,029 000-000 935-971
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,540 1,250-1,330 1,275-1,385
Sesame (Black) 005 1,700-2,050 1,500-2,080
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,150 0,616-0,655 0,618-0,662
Rapeseeds 250 645-685 645-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,875 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 671 671 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,240 1,220 1,910-1,920 1,880-1,890
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,010-2,005 1,980-1,985
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed