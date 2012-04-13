* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 850-1,020 3,500 935-1,029 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 4,500 934-1,045 Jasdan 500 879-0,980 500 898-0,987 Jamnagar 1,500 882-1,006 2,000 900-1,001 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 919-1,046 Keshod 1,500 910-0,976 1,000 902-0,974 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 980-1,020 946-1,029 850-920 935-971 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,230-1,315 1,250-1,330 Sesame (Black) 15 1,970-2,170 1,700-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,800 610-650 616-655 Rapeseeds 200 650-700 645-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,880 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 687 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,240 1,240 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Sesame oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed