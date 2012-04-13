* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 90,000-91,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 850-1,020 3,500 935-1,029
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 4,500 934-1,045
Jasdan 500 879-0,980 500 898-0,987
Jamnagar 1,500 882-1,006 2,000 900-1,001
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 919-1,046
Keshod 1,500 910-0,976 1,000 902-0,974
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 980-1,020 946-1,029 850-920 935-971
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 1,230-1,315 1,250-1,330
Sesame (Black) 15 1,970-2,170 1,700-2,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,800 610-650 616-655
Rapeseeds 200 650-700 645-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,880 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 687 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,240 1,240 1,910-1,920 1,910-1,920
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Sesame oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed