* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 90,000-1,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 850-1,028 3,500 850-1,020
Gondal 2,000 880-1,012 4,500 934-1,045
Jasdan 500 876-0,965 500 879-0,980
Jamnagar 1,500 871-1,000 1,500 882-1,006
Junagadh 2,000 898-1,050 4,000 919-1,046
Keshod 1,000 870-0,975 1,500 910-0,976
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 980-1,028 980-1,020 850-971 850-920
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 640 1,270-1,330 1,230-1,315
Sesame (Black) 70 1,700-2,478 1,970-2,170
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,150 635-0,650 610-0,650
Rapeseeds 300 660-690 650-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,245 1,865 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 687 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed