* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 90,000-1,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 850-1,028 3,500 850-1,020 Gondal 2,000 880-1,012 4,500 934-1,045 Jasdan 500 876-0,965 500 879-0,980 Jamnagar 1,500 871-1,000 1,500 882-1,006 Junagadh 2,000 898-1,050 4,000 919-1,046 Keshod 1,000 870-0,975 1,500 910-0,976 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 980-1,028 980-1,020 850-971 850-920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 640 1,270-1,330 1,230-1,315 Sesame (Black) 70 1,700-2,478 1,970-2,170 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 635-0,650 610-0,650 Rapeseeds 300 660-690 650-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,245 1,865 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 687 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed