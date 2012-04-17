* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 865-1,035 1,500 850-1,028
Gondal 2,500 872-1,008 2,000 880-1,012
Jasdan 500 860-0,964 500 876-0,965
Jamnagar 1,000 850-1,003 1,500 871-1,000
Junagadh 2,000 875-1,020 2,000 898-1,050
Keshod 1,000 865-0,960 1,000 870-0,975
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 982-1,035 980-1,028 865-982 850-971
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 900 1,250-1,320 1,270-1,330
Sesame (Black) 14 1,220-2,200 1,700-2,478
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,800 615-0,642 635-0,650
Rapeseeds 125 640-694 660-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,865 1,865
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 650 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 672 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed