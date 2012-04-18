* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 865-1,028 2,000 865-1,035 Gondal 3,500 880-1,012 2,500 872-1,008 Jasdan 500 850-0,970 500 860-0,964 Jamnagar 1,500 890-1,010 1,000 850-1,003 Junagadh 3,000 850-1,003 2,000 875-1,020 Keshod 1,000 843-0,987 1,000 865-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 962-1,028 982-1,035 865-965 865-982 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,240-1,330 1,250-1,320 Sesame (Black) 75 1,600-2,300 1,220-2,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,250 605-0,635 615-0,642 Rapeseeds --- ------- 640-694 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 1,855 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 667 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed