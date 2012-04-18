* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 962-1,028 982-1,035 865-965 865-982 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 1,855 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 662 667 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed