* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 870-1,037 2,000 865-1,035 Gondal 2,000 850-1,015 2,500 872-1,008 Jasdan 500 845-960 500 860-964 Jamnagar 1,000 833-989 1,000 850-1,003 Junagadh 2,500 890-1,001 2,000 875-1,020 Keshod 1,000 823-945 1,000 865-960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,037 962-1,028 870-970 865-965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 750 1,240-1,330 1,240-1,330 Sesame (Black) 50 1,600-2,400 1,600-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 590-0,635 605-0,635 Rapeseeds 225 690-695 640-694 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 1,850 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed