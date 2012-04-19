* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 870-1,037 2,000 865-1,035
Gondal 2,000 850-1,015 2,500 872-1,008
Jasdan 500 845-960 500 860-964
Jamnagar 1,000 833-989 1,000 850-1,003
Junagadh 2,500 890-1,001 2,000 875-1,020
Keshod 1,000 823-945 1,000 865-960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 950-1,037 962-1,028 870-970 865-965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 750 1,240-1,330 1,240-1,330
Sesame (Black) 50 1,600-2,400 1,600-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,800 590-0,635 605-0,635
Rapeseeds 225 690-695 640-694
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 1,850 1,855
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 662 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed