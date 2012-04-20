* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail buying.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 901-1,028 4,000 870-1,037
Gondal 2,500 865-1,002 2,000 850-1,015
Jasdan 500 870-954 500 845-960
Jamnagar 1,000 835-975 1,000 833-989
Junagadh 2,000 871-966 2,500 890-1,001
Keshod 1,000 825-934 1,000 823-945
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,028 950-1,037 901-982 870-970
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 1,240-1,350 1,240-1,330
Sesame (Black) 58 1,800-2,150 1,600-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 590-0,626 590-0,635
Rapeseeds 150 660-687 690-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,215 1,855 1,845
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed