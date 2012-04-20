* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail buying. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 901-1,028 4,000 870-1,037 Gondal 2,500 865-1,002 2,000 850-1,015 Jasdan 500 870-954 500 845-960 Jamnagar 1,000 835-975 1,000 833-989 Junagadh 2,000 871-966 2,500 890-1,001 Keshod 1,000 825-934 1,000 823-945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,028 950-1,037 901-982 870-970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,240-1,350 1,240-1,330 Sesame (Black) 58 1,800-2,150 1,600-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 590-0,626 590-0,635 Rapeseeds 150 660-687 690-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,215 1,855 1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 662 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed