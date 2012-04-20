* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 955-1,028 950-1,037 901-982 870-970
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,215 1,855 1,845
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 640 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 667 662 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 23,600-23,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed