* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 955-1,028 950-1,037 901-982 870-970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,215 1,855 1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 662 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 710 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 720 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 23,600-23,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed