* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 900-1,025 3,500 901-1,028 Gondal 3,000 870-1,016 2,500 865-1,002 Jasdan 500 850-0,970 500 870-0,954 Jamnagar 1,000 871-0,974 1,000 835-0,975 Junagadh 1,500 867-0,980 2,000 871-0,966 Keshod 1,000 830-0,957 1,000 825-0,934 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 951-1,025 955-1,028 900-975 901-982 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,230-1,340 1,240-1,350 Sesame (Black) 32 2,100-2,250 1,800-2,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 591-0,634 590-0,626 Rapeseeds 50 650-695 660-687 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,865 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 667 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed