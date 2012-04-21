* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 900-1,025 3,500 901-1,028
Gondal 3,000 870-1,016 2,500 865-1,002
Jasdan 500 850-0,970 500 870-0,954
Jamnagar 1,000 871-0,974 1,000 835-0,975
Junagadh 1,500 867-0,980 2,000 871-0,966
Keshod 1,000 830-0,957 1,000 825-0,934
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 951-1,025 955-1,028 900-975 901-982
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 300 1,230-1,340 1,240-1,350
Sesame (Black) 32 2,100-2,250 1,800-2,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,500 591-0,634 590-0,626
Rapeseeds 50 650-695 660-687
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,865 1,855
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 667 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed