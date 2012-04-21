1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Mustard oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
5. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 951-1,025 955-1,028 900-975 901-982
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,870 1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 677 667 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 700 710 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 710 720 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 23,600-23,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
