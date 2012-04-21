1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Mustard oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. 5. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 951-1,025 955-1,028 900-975 901-982 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,870 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 677 667 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 700 710 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 710 720 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,600-23,700 23,600-23,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 900-1,025 3,500 901-1,028 Gondal 3,000 870-1,016 2,500 865-1,002 Jasdan 500 850-0,970 500 870-0,954 Jamnagar 1,000 871-0,974 1,000 835-0,975 Junagadh 1,500 867-0,980 2,000 871-0,966 Keshod 1,000 830-0,957 1,000 825-0,934 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 951-1,025 955-1,028 900-975 901-982 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,230-1,340 1,240-1,350 Sesame (Black) 32 2,100-2,250 1,800-2,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 591-0,634 590-0,626 Rapeseeds 50 650-695 660-687 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,865 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 667 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed 