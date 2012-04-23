* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,35,000-1,36,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 901-1,025 3,500 900-1,025
Gondal 4,000 880-1,015 3,000 870-1,016
Jasdan 500 875-0,993 500 850-0,970
Jamnagar 2,000 905-0,998 1,000 871-0,974
Junagadh 2,500 860-1,004 1,500 867-0,980
Keshod 1,000 866-0,970 1,000 830-0,957
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,025 951-1,025 901-988 900-975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 270 1,220-1,345 1,230-1,340
Sesame (Black) 35 2,100-2,276 2,100-2,250
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,700 596-0,636 591-0,634
Rapeseeds 150 685-705 650-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 690 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 700 710 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed