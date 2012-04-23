* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,35,000-1,36,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 901-1,025 3,500 900-1,025 Gondal 4,000 880-1,015 3,000 870-1,016 Jasdan 500 875-0,993 500 850-0,970 Jamnagar 2,000 905-0,998 1,000 871-0,974 Junagadh 2,500 860-1,004 1,500 867-0,980 Keshod 1,000 866-0,970 1,000 830-0,957 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,025 951-1,025 901-988 900-975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 270 1,220-1,345 1,230-1,340 Sesame (Black) 35 2,100-2,276 2,100-2,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,700 596-0,636 591-0,634 Rapeseeds 150 685-705 650-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 690 700 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 700 710 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed