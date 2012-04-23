* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 955-1,025 951-1,025 901-988 900-975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 685 700 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 695 710 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,600-23,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed