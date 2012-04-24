* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Groundnut and castor seed arrivals were low as several market yards remain
closed on account of "Paeshuram Jayanti".
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 25,000-26,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 916-1,029 3,000 901-1,025
Gondal 3,000 866-1,024 4,000 880-1,015
Jasdan 500 900-0,995 500 875-0,993
Jamnagar 1,500 918-1,007 2,000 905-0,998
Junagadh 2,000 875-1,023 2,500 860-1,004
Keshod 1,000 890-0,997 1,000 866-0,970
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 950-1,029 955-1,025 916-991 901-988
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 098 1,200-1,321 1,220-1,345
Sesame (Black) 36 2,000-2,240 2,100-2,276
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 6,000 580-625 596-636
Rapeseeds 80 675-700 685-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,235 1,880 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed