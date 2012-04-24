* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 950-1,029 955-1,025 916-991 901-988
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,235 1,880 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed