* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Groundnut and castor seed arrivals were low as several market yards remain closed on account of "Paeshuram Jayanti". Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 916-1,029 3,000 901-1,025 Gondal 3,000 866-1,024 4,000 880-1,015 Jasdan 500 900-0,995 500 875-0,993 Jamnagar 1,500 918-1,007 2,000 905-0,998 Junagadh 2,000 875-1,023 2,500 860-1,004 Keshod 1,000 890-0,997 1,000 866-0,970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,029 955-1,025 916-991 901-988 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 098 1,200-1,321 1,220-1,345 Sesame (Black) 36 2,000-2,240 2,100-2,276 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 6,000 580-0,625 596-0,636 Rapeseeds 80 675-700 685-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,235 1,880 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 685 685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 695 695 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed