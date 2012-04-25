* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped further due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 921-1,033 2,000 916-1,029 Gondal 3,500 901-1,026 3,000 866-1,024 Jasdan 500 910-989 500 900-995 Jamnagar 2,000 917-1,015 1,500 918-1,007 Junagadh 3,000 856-1,034 2,000 875-1,023 Keshod 1,000 900-1,005 1,000 890-997 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,033 950-1,029 921-979 916-991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 177 1,240-1,340 1,200-1,321 Sesame (Black) --5 1,950-2,250 2,000-2,240 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,500 586-622 580-625 Rapeseeds 150 650-700 675-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,245 1,890 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 677 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 675 685 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 685 695 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed