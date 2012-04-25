* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil dropped further due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 921-1,033 2,000 916-1,029
Gondal 3,500 901-1,026 3,000 866-1,024
Jasdan 500 910-989 500 900-995
Jamnagar 2,000 917-1,015 1,500 918-1,007
Junagadh 3,000 856-1,034 2,000 875-1,023
Keshod 1,000 900-1,005 1,000 890-997
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 950-1,033 950-1,029 921-979 916-991
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-990 985-990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 177 1,240-1,340 1,200-1,321
Sesame (Black) --5 1,950-2,250 2,000-2,240
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,500 586-622 580-625
Rapeseeds 150 650-700 675-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,255 1,245 1,890 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 677 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 675 685 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 685 695 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed