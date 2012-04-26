* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 925-1,042 2,000 921-1,033 Gondal 2,500 933-1,014 3,500 901-1,026 Jasdan 500 923-0,975 500 910-0,989 Jamnagar 1,000 900-1,002 2,000 917-1,015 Junagadh 2,500 889-1,024 3,000 856-1,034 Keshod 1,000 910-1,000 1,000 900-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,042 950-1,033 925-982 921-979 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 1,250-1,311 1,240-1,340 Sesame (Black) --6 1,120-1,900 1,950-2,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,500 596-0,620 586-0,622 Rapeseeds 125 665-700 650-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,255 1,910 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 685 675 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 695 685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed