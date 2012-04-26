* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 925-1,042 2,000 921-1,033
Gondal 2,500 933-1,014 3,500 901-1,026
Jasdan 500 923-0,975 500 910-0,989
Jamnagar 1,000 900-1,002 2,000 917-1,015
Junagadh 2,500 889-1,024 3,000 856-1,034
Keshod 1,000 910-1,000 1,000 900-1,005
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,042 950-1,033 925-982 921-979
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 500 1,250-1,311 1,240-1,340
Sesame (Black) --6 1,120-1,900 1,950-2,250
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,500 596-0,620 586-0,622
Rapeseeds 125 665-700 650-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,255 1,910 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 685 675 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 695 685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed